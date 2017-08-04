ISLAMABAD–Daniyal Aziz leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz refused rumors that he was indignant at the government as the new federal cabinet took oath today (Friday).

Daniyal Aziz was given a state ministry. He had earlier skipped the oath taking ceremony leading to speculations that he was dissatisfied with the position given to him.

Clearing up the rumors he stated that there was no truth in the rumors of his dissent. He further added that he was the companion of Nawaz Sharif and had been working for him wholeheartedly and would continue to do so.

At the oath taking ceremony today, PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry was appointed as Minister of State for Interior, Khawaja Asif took oath as the Foreign Minister, Ahsan Iqbal became part of Interior Ministry and Khurram Dastagir was appointed to the Defence Ministry.



Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister and Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister retained their positions. Mushahid Ullah Khan was sworn in as Environment Minister.



Barjees Tahir, Parvaiz Malik, Zahid Hamid, Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar, Salahuddin Tirmizi and Rana Tanveer took oaths as federal ministers.

Others who took oath as state ministers are Daniyal Aziz, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry , Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha, Pir Ameer ul Hasnat, Anusha Rahman, Jam Kamal Khan, Barrister Usman Ibrahim, Junaid Anwaar Chaudhary, Abdul Rehman Kanjo, Awais Laghari, Ghalib Khan, Ayaz Shirazi, Chaudhry Jafar Iqbal and Dostain Khan.

Khawaja Saad Rafique, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Sardar Yousuf and other ministers held on to their portfolios.



President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to the members whereas interim Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was also present on the occasion.