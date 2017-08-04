GUJARAT - Three suspected terrorists, affiliated with a banned outfit, were killed during a search by the Counter-Terrorism Department while three others managed to flee here on Thursday.

On a tip-off, the CTD carried out search operation on University Road in Gujrat. On spotting CTD officials, terrorists opened fire, which the lawmen retaliated with firing. N the ensuing crossfire, three suspected terrorists were killed while their three accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The CTD recovered four detonators, explosive material, and weapons from their possession.



online