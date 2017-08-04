ISLAMABAD - President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan on Thursday called on international community to intensify its focus on the Kashmir dispute and ensure its just and lasting solution.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan was addressing a news conference here along with British parliamentary delegation.

He said that the British Parliamentarians were playing an important role in highlighting the Kashmir dispute so that its resolution is ensured at the earliest.

He specifically mentioned the Labour Party which he said was at the forefront and has expressed the commitment to play its role in resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

The President of AJK said Kashmiris were struggling to get themselves liberated from the clutches of India and that the only solution to Kashmir issue was its peaceful settlement in line with the resolutions of the UN Security Council. Masood Khan said that innocent people were being killed by Indian forces on Line of Control.

He expressed the determination that Kashmiris would continue their struggle for freedom, stating that they were not begging but it was their due right.

He advised India to give the people of Kashmir their right to self-determination, otherwise, they would snatch it by the forces of freedom struggle. He said that Indian forces have been involved in killing, torture and arrest of innocent youth in Held Kashmir, urging India to stop these gross human rights violations. He said that India was also involved in changing the demographic status of Indian Held Kashmir.

He thanked British Parliamentary delegation members for visiting AJK, adding that the government of AJK would invite more delegations to visit the region in near future.

Later, the British Parliamentary delegation members expressed concern over the human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir. They said the world should take cognizance of the genocide of Kashmiri people in the occupied valley at the hands of Indian occupation forces. They said that it was manifesto of Labour party to stand against the injustice, adding that people of Kashmir also had the right to peace, freedom and justice.

They expressed the hope that Kashmir issue would be resolved in near future, adding that in present day media was so strong and human rights violation cannot be kept hidden from the world community. They also lauded sacrifices of Pakistan Army in fighting against terrorism in the country.