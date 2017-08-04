GUJRAT - The University of Gujrat (UoG) has extended the deadline for online admissions at its sub-campuses in Rawalpindi and Narowal till August 15, according to the UoG press release issued.

The announcement came at the end of a meeting attended by senior faculty and administration officials at Hafiz Hayat Campus, it added. UoG spokesperson and director media Sheikh Abdur Rashid said the decision had been made to facilitate students from those areas in response to calls from various quarters including parents and students. “The decision applies to UoG sub-campuses in Rawalpindi and Narowal,” he elaborated.

According to the revised schedule, the last date to submit online admission applications is August 15. However, students must submit hard copies of their online applications along with other documents to the department concerned in the two sub-campuses by August 17 to complete the admission procedure. Students who do not submit their application hard copies will not be considered eligible for admission.

As per new schedule for the two sub-campuses, the first merit list of all degree programmes will be displayed on August 23. The commencement of classes at the sub-campuses will be on September 18. For more details, students can log into UoG website www.uog.edu.pk

Meanwhile, a condolence meeting for Hafiz Muhammad Umar Naseem was held here at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Wednesday. Umar, a UoG management sciences student, was killed in an accident the other day. The meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr Ziaul Qayyum and attended by all the deans, HoDs, senior faculty and administration officials, and a large number of students. The participants offered fateha for rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.