ISLAMABAD - The United States seeks a stable, secure and prosperous Pakistan, Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice G Wells told Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua here on Thursday.

In a meeting, Ambassador Wells acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. She agreed on the importance of a strong partnership between the United States and Pakistan and gave US’ perspective on how to move forward this relationship in the coming years.

The US delegation led by Ambassador Wells earlier held talks with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, said a foreign ministry said in a statement.

The visiting delegation was informed about the overall gains that Pakistan has been able to make in the last few years’ in line with the priorities set by the government, added the statement.

These measures include overcoming energy shortfalls, stabilizing and setting the economy on the path of sustained high growth, and an enabling security environment through vigorous counter terrorism operations, it said.

In this regard, the foreign secretary appreciated the United States support as a longstanding development ally and Pakistan’s largest trade partner, the statement said.

Pakistan’s perspectives on challenges confronting the region including the security situation in Afghanistan were shared.

Foreign Secretary Janjua hoped that the ongoing US review would result in a comprehensive political strategy to promote reconciliation and peace in Afghanistan and the region.

The foreign secretary drew attention of the US delegation on the situation in held Kashmir and the brutal repression of a just and peaceful struggle, and its implications for peace and security in the region.

Ambassador Wells was assured that Pakistan supports all initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable peace and security in the region and emphasized that a strong partnership with the United States was critical in achieving these shared objectives, the statement said.

In the recent past the Pak-US ties have been tense. The tension started last year when the US refused to share the price of the F-16 jets that were to be sold to Pakistan and it reached its peak when Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour was killed in Balochistan in a US drone strike. Pakistan protested against the extension of drone attacks but the US refused to budge an inch. Washington has also showed its tilt towards India on international issues.

This month, Pentagon withheld $ 50 million to be paid under the Coalition Support Fund to Pakistan. US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said at a meeting of the Congress defence committees that he was unable to verify Pakistan’s efforts against the Haqqani group. Islamabad said Pakistan will not give up its right to CSF and convince the US to release the funds as soon as possible.