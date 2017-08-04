KASUR - A married woman of Noorpur Jattan was raped allegedly by her neighbour here the other day.

Sakina Bibi told Chunian Saddr Police that her daughter-in-law was on the way to Ellahabad when their neighbour Amir offered her lift on motorbike. On the way, he forcibly took her into sugarcane field where he raped her, she alleged. Police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.

WOMAN SUSTAINS BURNS

A woman of Kelo lost consciousness after receiving severe shocks by electricity wires here the other day. The woman identified as Robina, 25, wife of Babar, also sustained critical burns and was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital by Rescue 1122. She attempted to switch on a ceiling fan when the incident happened.