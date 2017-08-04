LAHORE: Members of Young Doctors Association continued to strike for fourth day by boycotting major hospitals.

Patients who need medical aid continue to suffer as most government hospitals are left out with insufficient staff.

Negotiations between the government and the YDA leaders failed to end the stalemate.

YDA members have boycotted hospitals in Lahore, Gujrat, Faisalabad and Rahim Yar Khan, among other cities, as part of their strike.

The strike had caused deaths of two patients in Jinnah and Services hospitals of Lahore, it was reported on the first day of the strike on Tuesday.

But the administrations of the hospitals denied the occurrence of any such incident. Besides, it was not confirmed whether the patients were brought dead or died at the medical facilities.