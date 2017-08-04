After accusing PML-N leader Ameer Muqam and Imran Khan’s former wife Reham Khan of backing Ayesha Gulalai, PTI leader Fazal Ilahi has named Zardari among those who are behind the ‘conspiracy’ against Imran Khan.

Fazal has explained that after Imran Khan targeted Asif Zardari in his Youm-e-Tashakur speech, the latter had helped Gulalai to place allegations on Imran Khan. “A team has been formed in which PML-N and PPP are working together to stop Imran Khan”, says Illahi.

He further added that Reham Khan is also playing a part in this team and has a leading role. Illahi said that Ayesha is being backed by Zardari.