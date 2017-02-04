KHYBER AGENCY: At least seven shops were damaged in a bomb explosion in a market in Landi Kotal on Friday. However, no human casualty was reported in the incident. Khyber Agency Political Agent Irshad Mohmand said that unidentified miscreants allegedly placed a grenade detonator inside the newly constructed mobile phone selling market that exploded with big bang. No causality was reported as the market was supposed to close before Friday prayers. Line officer Landi Kotal Tika Khan Afridi said that shutters of all the seven shops were partially damaged. After the incident, the security agencies rushed to the site, cordoned off the area and collected evidences from the spot, an official told.

The market belongs to a local leader of Awami National Party, the official said adding that it had been razed to ground last year by unidentified militants by placing heavy intensity bomb into the market.–Ahmad Nabi