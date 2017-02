NANKANA SAHIB: A man killed his sister today over love marriage in Nankana Sahib.

According to details, Irshad bibi tied knot with another village’s Mohammad Mansha which badly enraged bride’s brother Ahsan.

Police sources told that Ahsan came to meet her sister along with a friend and gunned down her.

The officers have launched an investigation into the matter after lodging case against Ahsan and his friend.