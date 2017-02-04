BEIJING: Playing down reports that it was behind the detention of JuD chief Hafeez Saeed, China on Friday said it is sending a top official to Pakistan for talks on counter terrorism.

Vice Foreign Minister Cheng Guoping will visit Pakistan for talks on counter terrorism, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a media briefing while replying to a question whether the talks would include a discussion on militant groups in Pakistan and concerns of Afghanistan and India.

While Lu did not provide any details, Cheng is expected to be in Islamabad from February 6 to 9. Lu also gave a guarded reply to a question whether China was behind Pakistan's sudden move to detain JuD chief. Lu said "for a long time Pakistan has made enormous efforts and sacrifices on counter terrorism". "China supports the independent strategies made by Pakistan in counter terrorism and engage in international cooperation on counter terrorism," he said hinting that Saeed's detention was Pakistan's own decision.–Monitoring Desk

"China supports international cooperation on counter terrorism. We consistently maintain that such cooperation should be based on mutual respect," he said.