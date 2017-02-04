ELLAHABAD-Traders were deprived of millions of rupees in two dacoity incidents here the other day.

According to police, three unidentified dacoits, riding a motorbike barged into the shop of Muhammad Sarwar and took away cash amounting to Rs1 million.

In another incident, three armed men barged into the house of a sugar-dealer Shabbir Ahmed Rehmani and looted Rs3.2 million, 20 tolas jewellery and three cellphones after holding the family members hostage.

Traders, on the other hand, staged a protest at Ellahabad Chowk against the police failure to maintain law and order.

They chanted slogans against the police and also blocked the road for traffic.

After being assured by the Kasur DPO of early action against the accused, the protesting people dispersed.