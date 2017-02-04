Islamabad - The officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have successfully completed five days training workshop on “Boundary Delimitation” as per International Standards of BRIDGE Module.

This training was arranged under the umbrella of Federal Election Academy and twenty eight (28) District Election Commissioners from all the four provinces have successfully completed their training on Boundary Delimitation.

They have been imparted training in various areas, including Implications of Delimitation of Constituencies, Legal Framework in Pakistan for Delimitation, Delimitation of Constituencies Act, 1974, Working with Census/Revenue Units used in Delimitation and How to deal with Representations made with regard to preliminary delimitation.

ECP member Abdul Ghaffar Soomro distributed the certificates among the District Election Commissioners and reiterated the importance of boundary delimitation for forthcoming General Elections-2018 and hoped that with such international standards, they shall be equipped with in depth knowledge about delimitation.