ISLAMABAD - Federal Investigation Agency has formally sought approval from the Ministry of Interior to get red warrants for MQM founder Altaf Hussain issued in Dr Imran Farooq’s murder case.

FIA, in a letter to the ministry, sought approval for issuance of red warrants for Altaf Hussain to pave way for his arrest through Interpol. Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan will finally decide the case.

An officer of FIA explained if the ministry gave approval, Interpol would be contacted to get red warrants for Altaf Hussain issued for his arrest. However, it is not clear whether Interpol would proceed further in this case or not.

FIA registered a case in December 2015 on murder charges against Altaf Hussain, Muhammad Anwer, Iftikhar Hussain, Moazzam Ali Khan, Kashif Khan Kamran, Syed Mohsin and Khalid Shamim. They were booked on the charges of conspiracy, assistance, abetment and murder of Dr Imran Farooq under sections 302, 34, 109 and 120B of Pakiatan Penal Code and Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Dr Imran Farooq, one of the founding members of MQM, was murdered near his apartment in London in September 2010 under mysterious circumstances.