Minister of States for Interior Engineer Baligh-ur-Rehman on Saturday said that the government is taking certain measures to produce job opportunities for youth.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said that manpower and youth are the assets of the country and GDP growth rate has improved because of the foreign investment.

He said that all the provincial governments are being provided equal development funds. The motorways and roads are being constructed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project, he added.

He said certain power projects are underway and the government is determined to eliminate load-shedding at all costs.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Barrister Daniyal Chaudhary also said that the credit of overall developments projects goes to PML-N government.

None of the previous governments have done anything for improvement of road infrastructures, he added.

“The M-9 motorway project is a gift of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to the people of Sindh. Gwadar port will change the destiny of Balochistan. Since PML-N came into power, economy of

the country has strengthened,” he said.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has not initiated any development project in KPK and only spent its time in doing the politics of protests.