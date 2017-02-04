ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that India could not gag the voice of the Kashmir people through the use of brute force.

Addressing a seminar to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day here, she urged world powers and the international community to come forward and stop human rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir. She said that Indian forces have admitted grave human rights violations in the held territory. Aurangzeb said that Pakistan had been pleading the Kashmir case at the United Nations and other platforms effectively. She said that India was committing ceasefire violations to divert the attention of the world from human rights violations in held Kashmir.

She urged the media to further highlight the Kashmir issue. She said that social media should also be used to highlight the issue.

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue at international fora including the United Nations. He said that the people of Kashmir fully acknowledge Pakistan's political, moral and diplomatic support to their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

He said that the Kashmir issue has become an international dispute which should be resolved to ensure peace in the world. He said that the issue could not be resolved unless the Kashmiris were involved in the dialogue process.

He said that India was trying to convert the Muslim majority state into a Hindu state by issuing domiciles and right to vote to non-Kashmiris.

Haider said that social media should be used to highlight Indian atrocities and human right violations in held Kashmir.

Hurriyat leader Mishaal Malik said that Pakistan has effectively raised the Kashmir issue on the international fora. She said that freedom movement has taken a new turn after the martyrdom of Burhan Wani.

Former AJK Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood said that all political parties stand by Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Atique Khan underlined the need to implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir. He said the sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir will not be allowed to go waste.

Kashmir Committee Chairman Fazlur Rehman said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the aspirations of the people of Kashmir in lines with UNSC resolutions.