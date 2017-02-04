ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Friday that Indian provocations along the Line of Control (LOC) and the Working Boundary (WB) aimed to divert world's attention from its atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in Held Kashmir.

"Pakistan army and Rangers are fully prepared for befitting response to any misadventure from across the border" he said while addressing officers and troops at the Lahore garrison, according to statement issued by the ISPR.

The army chief was briefed about operational preparedness and other matters at the Corps HQ and Pakistan Rangers HQ in Punjab. He expressed his satisfaction on the operational readiness and appreciated Punjab Rangers' response to ongoing ceasefire violations along the WB by Indian troops.

Later, the COAS took the officers and troops of the Lahore garrison on board about prevailing security environment and highlighted its challenges for the army.

He said that Pakistan army and Punjab Rangers have played an important role in reduction in the internal security threats as well as an effective response along the WB.

The army chief said that the nation acknowledged and fully supported the army's contribution in the fight against terrorism and militancy. "We shall always come up to the expectations of the people of Pakistan who are our real strength," he said. The army chief also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar– e- Shuhada. Commander Lahore Corps Lt-Gen Sadiq Ali received the army chief on his arrival.