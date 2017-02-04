ISLAMABAD: Depicting Indian atrocities being meted out to the innocent people of Indian-held Kashmir, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a song ‘Kab khatam ho gi Kashmir teri barbadi, India ja Kashmir se nikl ja’ in accordance with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The heart touching lyrics pouring out heart of the people of Kashmir are widely welcomed by the cross sections of the society, who are all out in support of their Kasmiri brethren for their just cause.

Almost every electronic media news channels have given wide coverage to this new production of ISPR, which was released to the media on Saturday afternoon.

Director General (DG) ISPR Major Gen Asif Ghafoor, in a tweet, said February 5 is the day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Atrocities in Held Kashmir must stop.

“Kashmiris should be given their right of self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Resolutions," he added.