Karachi - A summary for appointment of a referee judge was sent to the Sindh High Court chief justice after two judges on an SHC bench hearing Dr Asim Hussain’s bail plea gave conflicting verdicts on his application. Dr Asim Hussain is a leader of the PPP and former federal minister for petroleum and natural resources.

During the course of hearing, Justice KK Agha accepted the bail plea against surety bonds of Rs2.5 million, while Justice Farooq Shah rejected the bail plea. Due to the differences between the two judges over the matter, a summary was sent to the chief justice of the SHC seeking appointment of a referee judge to decide the case. Justice Farooq Shah, who is heading the two-member bench of the SHC, dismissed Dr Asim’s bail plea, saying that adequate medical facilities were being provided to the accused, therefore, bail could not be granted to him. He directed the trial court to conduct hearing of these references on a daily basis. In a related development, the SHC issued orders to the authorities to put the name of Dr Asim Hussain on the Exit Control List (ECL).

A two-member SHC bench consisting of Justice Farooq Shah and Justice KK Agha took up Dr Asim’s bail application for hearing in two references accusing him of Rs479 billion corruption. The court directed the authorities to submit original passport of Dr Asim and told the Interior Ministry not to issue him any new or duplicate passport.

Love marriages cannot succeed

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has said that love marriages don’t succeed in films even; how will they succeed in real life.

The court remarked “those who contract love marriage come in the court after some time for divorce”.

A love marriage case came up for hearing before a two-member bench of the SHC here Friday. The court directed Dadu police to provide protection to the love-marriage couple and file reply within two weeks.

The petitioner took the plea in the petition that parents of the girl wanted to kill her and prayed to the court to provide protection to him and his wife.