The Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and across the world tomorrow to highlight the cause and the need for resolution of the longstanding dispute as per wishes of Kashmiri people.

The day is being observed to give to the world a loud and clear message that the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris throb in unison.

The day is marked in Pakistan since February 1990 to pay homage to the Kashmiri martyrs and highlight their struggle for their right to self-determination, promised to them by the international community under the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

A public holiday has been announced across the country, including Azad Kashmir.

A one-minute silence will be observed at 10:00 hours to honour the Kashmiri martyrs.

Human Chains at Kohala Bridge, Mangla Bridge and other points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir will be formed.

Rallies, public meetings, functions and seminars are being held in the length and breadth of the country and Azad Kashmir to draw attention of the world community towards the plight of Kashmiris.

Kashmiris and Pakistanis in different parts of the world will also observe the solidarity day by holding meetings and protests at designated places to highlight the cause of Kashmiris.

Special cultural programs and festivals will also held to promote Kashmiri culture and tradition while photographic exhibitions will be arranged depicting the atrocities committed by Indian occupation forces against the Kashmiris.

Kashmiris in Islamabad and Rawalpindi will handover letter for the UN Secretary General at UN office in Islamabad reminding him the commitment of the world body for a plebiscite in Kashmir.

Radio Pakistan and Azad Kashmir will air special interviews over the Kashmiri struggle.

PTV and private News and entertainment TV channels will air special programs, talk shows, dramas and Kashmiri songs about the oppression and brutalities suffered by Kashmiris over the years.

Educational institutions will organize debate competitions and dialogue forums where students express their views and ideas for resolving Kashmiri-related issues.

Public Life:

Kashmiri solidarity day walks will also be arranged in Muzafarabad, Mirpur and other cities of Azad Kashmir as well as in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.