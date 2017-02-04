The Lahore High Court (LHC) on stopped Punjab government from taking any action against A-One taxi service that runs with the help of smartphone application.

A petitioner, Muneer Ahmed, moved the LHC against the action being kick-started by the provincial government against the taxi service.

The LHC summoned Punjab government and other respondents to submit their replies in the next hearing.

The court stayed the government from taking action against the company until any legislation to this effect is made.