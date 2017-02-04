CHITRAL:The Metrological Department has issued a flood warning for Chitral with the start of new rain spell on Friday. The Met Office said flood-like situation may emerge in Bandogol and Golain goal nullah (canal) due to heavy rain. The advisory asked the departments concerned and local people to take precautionary measures to ward off any threat. The Met office also predicted rain in other parts of KPK which will continue till Sunday. Snowfall is also expected in upper mountainous areas of the province