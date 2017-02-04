KARACHI - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been the most popular political figure in Pakistan, liked by 63 per cent people of the country, according to a survey.

Around 39 per cent people favoured Imran Khan, while Bilawal garnered appreciation from 32 per cent countrymen, suggested a joint survey by International Republican Institute and Institute for Republic Opinion Research.

The same people were also questioned about their dislike for leading political personalities.

The survey suggested 85 per cent Pakistanis disliked the MQM founder, followed by Asif Ali Zardari and Tahirul Qadri with 80 and 79 per cent masses respectively expressing their dislike for.

Asked about their satisfaction over government performance, 64 per cent people expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Federal government.

Among provinces, Punjab stood on top hailed by 79 per cent Pakistanis, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Interestingly, 59 per cent people across the country, when asked about Panama Papers leaks, said they knew nothing of it, while 26 per cent called for a complete probe into it.

Nearly 38 per cent people said they were partially interested in the Panama Leaks case.

The masses expressed power shortfall to be their biggest issue.

The survey further reflected that 74 per cent Pakistanis feel themselves safe.