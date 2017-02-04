WASHINGTON - The White House spokesman on Friday said America was not extending Trump’s Muslim visa ban administration towards Pakistan. Earlier, the US embassy in Islamabad also rejected reports suggesting that the travel ban enforced by newly elected American President Donald Trump would also feature Pakistan in near future. The new American foreign minister, James Mattis, suggested the US government needed to have bilateral ties with the only Muslim majority country with nuclear power.
