The Bahrain Pakistan Joint Ministerial Session will be held in Islamabad tomorrow.

According to Foreign Office statement, some MoUs on a variety of mutually agreeable areas of common interest are to be signed between the two states.

The aim of the session is to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Bahrain side would be headed by its Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Bin Mohamed Al Khalifa, while Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz would lead Pakistani side.