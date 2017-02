Qatari government denied its involvement in the Panamagate case, a private news channel reported on Saturday.

Qatar's ambassador to Pakistan Saqr bin Mubarak Al Mansouri said that Panamagate is Pakistan’s internal matter.

Qatari govt distances itself from fake Qatari letter from NS's business partner - share in Port Qasim etc pic.twitter.com/4xTD2Rdwqz — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 4, 2017

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan took to social media and termed Qatari letters “fake” in a series of Tweets.

"Qatari government is embarrassed by this fake letter written by an acknowledged business partner of Sharifs," he claimed.

Clearly Qatari govt embarrassed by this fake letter written by acknowledged business partner of Sharifs, who is also named in Panama Papers https://t.co/k0CCftxVLM — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 4, 2017

"This letter from Sharif's business partner got him, amongst other largesse, a Rs 200 billion Port Qasim deal. Corruption breeding corruption," he added.