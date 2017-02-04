QUETTA - In an attempt to extend healthcare facilities to interior Balochistan, Health Secretary Noor-ul-Haq Baloch yesterday transferred 172 doctors from Quetta to other districts of the province.

The chief minister has sanctioned additional allowance and special package for the doctors discharging medical duties in far-flung areas of the province, said Noor-ul-Haq Baloch.

He was sure the decision would help provide health facilities to the people in far-off areas like Kohlu, Kalat, Zhob, Qilla Abdullah, Dera Bugti, Sherani, Musakhail, Ziarat, Mastung, Jhal Magsi, Kharan and other districts

He also warned the doctors under transfer to report for duty at their new places of postings otherwise disciplinary action would be initiated against them.

He added the government was making all-out efforts to provide modern medical facilities to the people.