SIALKOT-A large number of students and teachers of the Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot held a conference and took out a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

The rally began from the university premises and ended the same place after marching on several inter-city road and District Courts Sialkot. Vice Chancellor Farhat Saleemi led the walk. The participants were carrying banners and placards. They chanted anti-India slogans. The participants expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed people of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, strongly condemned the large-scale human rights violation, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiris in the Held Valley.

Dr Farhat said that the sacrifices of thousands of the innocent Kashmiri martyrs would become fruitful, as the sun of freedom of the held valley from Indian yoke will rise soon. Earlier, addressing the participants of the Kashmir Solidarity Conference held at GCWU Sialkot, the VC added that the Kashmiri people in Pakistan were united for the Kashmir Cause. She added that the peace could never be promoted in South Asia without solving the prolonged delayed burning issue of Held Kashmir. He termed Kashmir the key to peace.

She strongly criticised the violation of human rights by the occupant Indian Army. She said the sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of Kashmiri people would soon become fruitful in the shape of freedom of Kashmir from Indian yoke, as the Kashmir Issue has reached near its peaceful solution as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. She said that freedom is the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and nobody could deny the fact.

She urged the world community to use its complete influence to globally pressurise India for halting the human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

The university professors and students also expressed complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people and said that the early solution to Kashmir dispute has now become vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the Indo-Pak Sub Continent as the dispute has already become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours.

They also expressed grave concern over the larger scale rising human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army in the Held Valley.

They said that these nasty practices were enough to shake the conscience of the international community.

They also urged the international community to use its full influence for globally pressurising India to halt the mounting atrocities of Occupant Indian army in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They said that the people were writing the golden chapter of history by sacrificing their lives to get freedom from Indian yoke. They said that the world should know that the early solution to the Kashmir dispute has become vital for establishing durable peace in the region.