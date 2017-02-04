ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court will not take up the Panama case next week as health condition of Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh, who is a member of the bench hearing the case, is still not stable while other members of the larger bench are sitting in other benches.

Justice Azmat suffered a heart attack on January 31 and was rushed to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology. Sources said that he is still not in good health.

Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, who headed the five-member larger bench, had adjourned the Panamagate case hearing till Monday.

Next week the members of larger bench would sit in other benches and would hear other cases. Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa along with Justice Dost Muhammad Khan and Justice Qazi Faez Isa would sit in the Bench No. II. Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan are the members of Bench No. IV. Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Maqbool Baqir would hear the cases in Karachi registry.

The counsels of petitioners Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Imran Khan, Ameer Jamat Islami Siraj ul Haq and Chief Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rasheed and the lawyers of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Mariam Safdar, Capt (Retd) Muhammad Safdar and Ishaq Dar have completed their arguments, while Salman Akram Raja representing Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz is still arguing the case. When he would finish the Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf and the counsels of NAB, FBR, SECP and FIA would argue their case.