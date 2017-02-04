LAYYAH - At least seven people, including three students, a driver, his wife, son and newborn daughter, were killed when his van collided with a truck due to fog on Multan-Mianwali Road near Fetehpur, 55km from Layyah.

Reportedly, 22 passengers, including students and teachers, were travelling in the van when the accident occurred due to fog. About 14 students and one teacher were also injured. Seriously injured four students were shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan while six shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Layyah for treatment.

On receiving information of the accident, Layyah Deputy Commissinor Wajid Ali Shah, Chief Exective Officer (Health) Dr Ameer Abdullah and ADLG Naeem Ullah Bhatti reached Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fetehpur.

Talking to The Nation, DC Wajid Ali Shah confirmed the accident took place due to fog. He said all possible treatment facilities would be provided to the injured, adding a team of doctors had been sent to the Fatehpur THQ Hospital.

Meanwhile, the residents of Fatehpur staged a protest in the hospital against the shortage of treatment facilities. Talking to The Nation, MPA Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi, former MPA Ch Altaf, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Ch Mobashir Naeem and others said former Punjab Chief Minister Ch Pervez Elahi had allocated funds for Truman Centre in Fetehpur, but the PML-N government did not spend those funds on the project. As a result, the residents were facing the problem of shortage of health facilities.