OKARA/KASUR- Two persons were poisoned separately over monetary issues here the other day.

According to police, a man was allegedly poisoned to death for demanding his money back in Okara.

Zafar Iqbal, a resident of Muzzafar Colony, along with Saleem Javed Iqbal and Muhammad Asif went to Rice Packing Mills near South City DHQ Hospital to get back his Rs3 million, he had, reportedly, lent to one Kashif.

According to the bereaved family, Kashif, with the connivance of two accomplices, took Zafar Iqbal Iqbal to a room where he allegedly served him poisoned juice.

Zafar’s condition deteriorated soon after he consumed the juice and was shifted to DHQ Hospital Okara from where he was referred to Okara CMH where he breathed his last. The Okara Saddr Police have registered a case against Kashif and his accomplices who are at large till filing of this report. In Kasur, a man was poisoned to death allegedly by his business partners over monetary issues.

According to police, Rang Elahi told the Ellahabad Police that his brother Walayat Ali had business partnership with Yahya Dogar and Hafiz Ahmed. The other day, the accused poisoned him over financial issue. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.