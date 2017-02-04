WASHINGTON - The Trump administration announced a new wave of sanctions against Iran, taking formal action against the Islamic Republic just two days after

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn said the US was “officially putting Iran on notice.”

The sanctions come in response to Iran’s ballistic missile programme as well as its continued support for organisations designated by the US government to be terrorist groups, senior administration officials said during a background briefing with reporters.

Iran’s recent test of a ballistic missile, which the US considers to be a violation of a United Nations Security Council resolution, was the triggering event for the sanctions, one of the officials said.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday that it has published a list of 13 Iranian figures and 12 entities facing new sanctions.

According to the statement, the entities include companies based in Tehran, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and China.

Senior US administration officials said that the sanctions imposed against Iran were only the "initial steps in response to Iranian provocative behaviour."

The sanctions came a day after President Trump said "nothing is off the table" in terms of a response to Iran's latest ballistic missile test.

On Friday, Trump accused Iran of “playing with fire.”

"Iran is playing with fire -- they don’t appreciate how ‘kind’ President Obama was to them. Not me!," Trump tweeted.

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif said Tehran is “unmoved” by the Trump administration’s threats and only relies on its own defence means.

“Iran is unmoved by threats as we derive security from our people,” Zarif said in a post on his Twitter account on Friday.

“We will never initiate war, but we can only rely on our own means of defence,” the Foreign Minister pointed out.

Washington has said Sunday’s ballistic missile test was in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries.

Tehran insists its missile tests do not breach any UN resolution because they are solely for defence purposes and not designed to carry nuclear warheads.

Arms control experts have also said that Iran’s missile tests are not banned under the nuclear agreement and the Security Council resolution, because Iran's missiles are not meant to deliver nuclear warheads.

Meanwhile, more than 100,000 people from seven majority Muslim countries have had their US visas revoked under President Donald Trump’s travel ban, a government lawyer revealed on Friday.

The stunning figure emerged during a hearing in a Virginia Federal court related to a lawsuit filed by lawyers for two Yemeni brothers.

The siblings were put on a flight to Ethiopia after arriving to Dulles International Airport on Saturday.

“The number 100,000 sucked the air out of my lungs,” Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg of the Legal Aid Justice Center, who represents the brothers, was quoted as stating by The Washington Post.

The government attorney, Erez Reuveni from the Justice Department’s Office of Immigration Litigation, could not state how many people with visas were sent back to their home countries from Dulles in response to the travel ban.

However, he did state that all people with green cards who came through the airport have been let into the United States.

For people like the brothers, Tareq and Ammar Aqel Muhammad Aziz, who tried to enter the country over the weekend with valid visas and were sent back, the government appears to be attempting a case-by-case reprieve, the Post said.

They and other plaintiffs in lawsuits around the country are being offered new visas and the opportunity to come to the US in exchange for dropping their suits, the report added.

Virginia Solicitor General Stuart Raphael said such a piecemeal approach was not sufficient, since it is not clear how many people were turned away at Dulles or other airports.

The State had sought to join the suit,stating it impacted many State residents.

“There’s something very troubling about the way this is playing out,” Raphael said.

“While I am pleased that they are willing to whisk people back if they come to our attention, they won’t come to our attention if we don’t know who they are.”

He said, for instance, that Virginia officials have learned that a George Mason University student from Libya is stuck in Turkey due to the ban.

Judge Leonie Brinkema allowed Virginia to join the Aziz brothers suit.

Noting that she presided over the case of 9/11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui, Brinkema said she had never before faced such interest in a legal dispute.

Other judges dealing with lawsuits against the order around the country, she said, have told her of similar experiences.“I have never had so much public outpouring as I’ve seen in this case,” she said.

“This order touched something in the United States that I’ve never seen before. It’s amazing.”

For the order itself, she had some harsh words, though she said the President has “almost unfettered” power in the realm of borders and national security, according to the Post.

“It’s quite clear that not all the thought went into it that should have gone into it,” Brinkema said.

“There has been chaos without any kind of actual hard evidence that there is a need” to revoke visas already granted.

People had relied on their visas as valid, she said.

Families had expected to be reunited with loved ones.Bringing back individuals who have sued after failing to get into the country is a good step, she said but “I don’t think it’s far enough.”