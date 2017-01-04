PESHAWAR: At least five people including three brothers died after consuming toxic liquor in Peshawar Cantt today after tragic incidents in Toba Tek Singh and Gujranwala in Punjab.

According to residents of the area, some friends had organised a party on the New Year’s Eve in Christian Colony Peshawar Cantt during which they consumed liquor and got sick. They were taken to the hospital where five of them died.

The deceased were identified as three real brothers Nasir Masih, Qaiser Masih, Vicky while Ayaz and Kamal were paternal first cousins.

Police has initiated investigations while families of deceased have demand bringing those who sold the tainted liquor to justice.