SIALKOT- Last year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 952 suspected human traffickers, 80 notorious proclaimed offenders, 46 court absconders and 8 most wanted human traffickers named in FIA’s Red Book.

It held crackdown on the human traffickers, agents, sub agents during the year 2016 in Gujranwala Division’s all the six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts here.

Divisional Deputy Director FIA Khalid Anees said that the FIA also recovered the extorted money amounting to Rs220 million from the accused. They recovered 200 Pakistani passports, fake visa copies, stickers, fake stamps, computers, laptops and other travelling documents of different embassies, embossing machines and other related material during the drive.