KHYBER AGENCY - The local administration in Khyber Agency on Tuesday arrested 96 tribesmen for allegedly instigating their tribal to capture Khuga Khel Quami Bus Terminal.

The local administration, the Khasadar force, and tribal elders took them into custody and shifted them the Bara lock up, said Assistant Political Agent Rahim Mehsud.

He said that the group was creating law and order situation in the area, therefore they were arrested. On the other hand, the tribesmen of Khuga Khel disapproved the allegation of the administration and said that the detainees were peacefully recording their statements when the Khasadar party raided and arrested them while brutally beaten. It is to be mentioned here that some of the tribal elders had auctioned the Torkham taxi stand and NLC contract that displeased the tribal and the last day they arose against it.