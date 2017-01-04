KARACHI: The daunting all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi has released an official video message today in which he paid gratitude to the former Chief of Army Staff, General (r) Raheel Sharif along with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

@SAfridiOfficial new year message for the nation. He wants Pakistani nation to unite for peace, love and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/BnIpokWfK5 — TEAM AFRIDI (@TEAM_AFRIDI) January 3, 2017

In the message, Afridi appreciated their efforts for engaging in such activities that helped in improving the the security situation of the country in 2016.

He said that 2016 has been a better year for Pakistan as compared to the last 25-26 years. Afridi also said that now we should be vigilant about who our foes and friends are.

He wished the whole nation a very Happy New Year.

He also mentioned China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and said that this project will help in eliminating unemployment and criminal activities from Pakistan.

He encouraged the privileged to come forward and help those in need.