As many as 273 children were found from entire Larkana district and handed over to their parents during the year 2016, says an annual report released by Khidmat-e-Masoom Welfare Trust on Wednesday.

The report further claimed that 33 women were handed over to their heirs after proper patch up. It further disclosed that 21 children and boys also drowned in Rice Canal during 2016. The canal is flowing rapidly in mid of the city during rice cultivation season only and the children living on both sides of this big canal are getting bath during hot summer season..

The prolonged electricity load shedding becomes unbearable and force the residents to take refuge in the canal water. Giving details, the chief of the trust Anwar Khokhar said that in the month of January 2016, 9 boys and eight girls were found, in February 22 boys and nine girls, in March 16 boys and five girls, in April 20 boys and nine girls, in May 19 boys and six girls, in June six boys and three girls, in July nine boys and four girls, in August 23 boys and six girls, in September 17 boys and one girl, in October 10 boys and three girls, in November 19 boys and three girls and in the month of December 2016 as many as 28 boys and eight girls were found by the Trust volunteers and handed over to their parents. He said that their noble work would continue.