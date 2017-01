SWAT : The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a terrorist of a banned outfit during a crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to reports, the CTD Malakand Region traced an alleged terrorist of a defunct organization and arrested him during operation in Shamozai area of Swat valley.

The nabbed terrorists identified as Wazir Hakeem was stated to be involved in blasting a girl’s primary with explosives. The detained terrorist was shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.