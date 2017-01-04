Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday emphasised that the benefits of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will be equitably distributed among all federating units.

The premier said this while chairing a high-level meeting, where he was briefed on the progress made in the recently held meeting in Beijing of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on CPEC on December 29.

The premier expressed satisfaction over the progress on CPEC-related projects and said international investors, due to the government's successful economic policies, were showing keen interest in investment in the country.

About establishment of industrial parks, Nawaz directed the federal authorities to initiate process of providing electricity, gas and telecommunication to the proposed sites.

He was briefed that agreement on a 300 MW power project had been signed and the project would be started soon.

Moreover, Gwader water supply project, hospital, technical institutes and mass transit railway project in the provincial headquarters were also discussed in JCC at China.

It was further briefed that China had agreed to consider and examine Indus Cascade projects in CPEC.

The premier congratulated the Water and Power Ministry for securing the $1.5 billion Lahore-Matiari Transmission Line project agreement to be funded under CPEC and directed to actively pursue its implementation.

He also felicitated the Pakistani team for inclusion of mass transit projects in the four provinces and directed the railways minister to facilitate the provinces by giving his ministry's technical advice for the project's feasibility.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi and Secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad also attended the meeting.

