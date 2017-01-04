LAKKI MARWAT - The district administration shut down a plant of Lucky Cement Factory for failing to follow environmental standards.

On directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan, a team headed by Assistant Commissioner Aun Haider Gondal visited the cement factory to check compliance with environmental standards. The officials found a plant of the factory not conforming to the environmental standards and ordered its closure.

A jirga comprising elders of Darra Pezu town had complained about environmental pollution caused by the factory during a meeting with the deputy commissioner last month. When contacted, Gondal confirmed the news while talking to The Nation. He said the case had been referred to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for further hearing into it.

Meanwhile, the police booked owners of several filling stations and hotels for poor security arrangements at their respective installations. An official said on Tuesday that following the directives of DPO Syed Khalid Hamdani, station house officers (SHOs) along with policemen paid surprise visits to the hotels, petrol pumps and other installations to check security arrangements. "At several entities the security arrangements were poor and close circuit television cameras had not been installed”, said the official, adding that the owners of fuel stations and hotels were repeatedly warned to improve security arrangements but to no avail.

He said that cases were filed against owners of twelve hotels, six fuel stations and two business places under relevant section of law. The official further said police also booked six house owners for renting their houses without registering the particulars of tenants with concerned police stations.

Moreover, police arrested a proclaimed offender in Darra Pezu town and seized two kilograms hashish from him. A case was registered against the offender.

Also in the day, police claimed to have busted a gang of gamblers and arrested its two members in Gandi Umar Chikar village in the limits of Lakki Police Station. The arrested gamblers included Faheem and Qaisar and they along with their accomplices were playing bets on birds' fight. The fleeing gamblers were named as Jehanzeb, Rukh Niaz, Riaz and Hikmat. Police seized stake money of Rs20000 and two cocks from them and registered a case under relevant section of law.