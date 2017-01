FAISALABAD: A child was burnt to death while two others were scorched due to fire in a house today morning.

Rescue sources said that fire was caused due to cigarette butts and engulfed a house in Pansera area of Faisalabad. The fire was extinguished after hectic efforts of many hours.

Meantime, a child died because of the fire and two others were scorched. The body of the child and scorched were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.