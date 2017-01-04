ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the project of the country's prosperity and development.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Wednesday evening, he said participation of the chief ministers in the meeting of Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) in China has given strength to CPEC.

Ahsan Iqbal said CPEC is the project of the whole country and not of any single political party. He said the project will benefit the whole country and the countries of the region.

He said that under the project 5000 Megawatt energy will be available by the end of 2018 and same amount will be received from non-CPEC projects to meet the demand of 10, 000 megawatt electricity by 2018.