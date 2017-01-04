ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday urged Privatization Commission (PC) to undertake all necessary measures to complete the ongoing privatization transactions timely in accordance with processes defined in the Privatization Commission Ordinance, 2000.

Chairing a meeting here to review matters related to Privatization, the minister urged PC to conduct the transactions in an open, fair and transparent manner.

He said the privatization program was a major component of the present government's home-grown structural reforms agenda.

Earlier, Chairman PC, Muhammad Zubair briefed the minister on the privatization program approved by the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP).

He briefed the minister on the status of the ongoing privatization transactions and post-privatization matters.

He also briefed the minister on the performance of the Privatization Commission for the six-month period ended 31st December 2016.

Among others, the meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and Privatization Commission.