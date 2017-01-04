QUETTA - The administration of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) has taken strong exception of the news that some people were fleecing public on fake ID of DHA Quetta website.

According to a press release, it was decided in a high level meeting held on Tuesday that a crackdown against all those running fake websites would be launched.

The meeting was told that some people were robbing public through forged website of www.dhaquetta.com and were booking plots under fake registration as DHA Quetta members, which was a misleading act.

It was clarified that the DHA had neither any direct nor any indirect link with the website and those involved in such forgery would pay the price of their illegal deeds.

It was decided that whenever the DHA would launch its project in Quetta, the ISPR would advertise it on print and electronic media.