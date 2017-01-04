SIALKOT-Former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry urged the lawyers community to again come forward to eradicate corruption as they made efforts for the restoration of judiciary in the country.

Talking to newsmen at Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) after addressing a meeting of the local lawyers, he ruled out the possibility of martial law in the country, and hoped justice in Panama Leaks case. The former CJP added that there was no one in the country to have the courage to impose martial law in Pakistan, saying that the supreme judiciary of Pakistan had already blocked the ways of imposition of martial law in Pakistan.

Raising his voice against the corrupt rulers and their corruption in the country, Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry hoped that the Supreme Court of Pakistan will dispense justice in Panama Leaks case.

He said that the parliamentary system has miserably flopped in Pakistan and stressed a need for presidential system in the Pakistan as envisaged by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said that the present Pakistan was not the Pakistan as envisaged by the Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

To a question, Iftikhar said that his party would participate in 2018 general elections, adding that his party namely Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party has got maximum political popularity during the last year since its birth.

Earlier, addressing the local lawyers at Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA), he stressed the rule of law in the country for dispensing justice. He added that the good working relationship between the bar and bench was also vital for providing early and easy justice in the society.

He said that both the judiciary and the lawyers’ community should play their pivotal role in ensuring smooth provision of justice and removing all the hurdles from this way. He also stressed a need for making efforts to provide better working atmosphere to dispense the speedy justice. He said that pleasant atmosphere was also vital to bring betterment in mutual working between the bar and the bench.

Iftikhar also urged the lawyers community their play in its forefront role for purging the country from the corrupt rulers and their corruption in a bid to provide the corruption-free Pakistan to the coming generations.

He also asked the government to ensure census in the country. He said that the rulers were promoting the “family politics” in Pakistan while, “exploiters” were also very active in the country besides looting and plundering the national exchequer with both hands.

He also asked the rulers to bring back looted money of US $ 200 billion from the foreign banks, saying that the arrival of such huge chunks would also help the Pakistani national get rid of the foreign loans paving the way for economic stability.

He also sought active media role in this regard. He said that the masses have become matured politically and nobody can deceive them by showing them the golden dreams of their lucid political future. “We want as corruption-free Pakistan as was envisaged by Quaid-i-Azam, he said. He added that the nationwide drive of lawyers community has not yet been ended in Pakistan as now the second phase of the move has begun now to get the nation rid of corrupt rulers and their corruption. He said that the lawyers had played a key role in the restoration and freedom of the supreme judiciary of Pakistan and now they should also come forward to play their active role in making Pakistan a corruption free.

Vice president of Gujranwala District Bar Association Syed Tahir Ahmed Shah, Badar ul Islam Warraich, former president of Gujrat District Bar Association, Sheikh Ehsanud Din, focal person of Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party, officials of Sialkot District Bar Association, former DBA president Arshad Mehmood Baggu and human rights activists Aliya Hina Advocate and Ghazala Adnan Advocate were also present.