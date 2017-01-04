PESHAWAR - At least four persons died and 11 others sustained serious injuries when a passenger van turned turtle on Peshawar-Mardan Motorway on Tuesday. Rescue sources said the accident took place near river Kabul when driver of a passenger van carrying 17 passengers lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding. As a result, four passengers died on the spot and 11 others were seriously injured. Soon after the accident, rescue teams and Edhi ambulances rushed to the site from Peshawar and participated in the rescue activities. The injured and dead persons were shifted to Peshawar, where the injured were provided emergency medical treatment.

The injured were identified as Dost Mohammad Khan, son of Ramdad, Faiz-ur-Rahman, resident of Mardan, Ihsanullah, son of Said Rahman, Jamshed, son of Taza Gul, Muhammad Tahir, son of Aziz Ullah, Mumtaz Hussain, son of Mohsin Shah, Naseem, son of Ghulam Mohammad, Rahimullah, Shah Wali, son of Haroon, Wahid, son of Siyasat Khan and Wajahat Ahmad, son of Shah Fahad. The dead were identified as Adil Said, son of Diar Khan, Ikram, son of Wakeel, Liaqat, son of Khaista Rahman and Saleem Khan, son of Feroz-u-Din.

Public Relations’ Officer Lady Reading Hospital Zulfiqar said a total of 11 injured and four dead persons were received in the hospital. Some of the injured are in critical condition, he said.

Meanwhile, unknown persons gunned down a police head constable, identified as Zanosh Khan, in Wahid Garhi area of the city in jurisdiction of Dawoodzai Police Station.

Zanosh Khan was targeted while he was going to join his duties. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The funeral prayer of Zarnosh Khan was offered in Peshawar Police lines. CCP Tahir Khan, SSP Sajjad Khan, SP coordination Ijaz Khan and other high officers of the police attended the funeral. A contingent of police saluted to his coffin and later his dead body was shifted to his village for burial.