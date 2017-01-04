MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan called for full access of the international human rights organisations and free media to Indian occupied Kashmir to assess the increased human rights abuses.

He was talking to Kashmir-origin member of the British Parliament Khalid Mahmood Mirza at Kashmir House and discussed the fast deteriorating situation of human rights in occupied Kashmir and investment opportunities in tourism and hydropower sectors in AJK.

Farooq Haider said that several months have passed since curfew imposed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, occupation forces have turned the Valley into a jail and human rights organisations and free media have been denied access to the occupied territory.

“Kashmiris’ just struggle cannot be suppressed by using military might and committing atrocities like killings of innocent civilians, use of excessive force on common masses, and ban on peaceful political, religious or social activities of the resistance leadership. The international community must take serious note of these human rights violations and use its influence on New Delhi to stop committing atrocities on Kashmiris,” he said.

The prime minister while talking about investment opportunities in AJK said that this area has great potential of investment in tourism and hydropower generation sectors and government will welcome investment by overseas Kashmiris in AJK.

Khalid Mahmood expressed his concern over human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.He said that people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations resolutions so they could take decision about their future freely. Separately, the prime minister said it was the prime responsibility of the government to educate every child as a comprehensive programme was being implemented in Azad Kashmir for the purpose.

The AJK prime minister said that all-out resources are being utilised for enrollment of every child. He said that quality education was the right of children and utmost efforts were needed to ensure this right. He said there was a need to equip young generation with modern education.

He said that maximum resources were being given for providing education to children. The prime minister directed that immediate measures be taken for achieving the target of enrollment and efforts be made for achieving positive results of the investment of billions of rupees on the future of the nation.

He said that quality education was a guarantee to a bright future. He said there would be no shortage of funds for imparting education to students. He directed that immediate steps be taken for capacity-building of AJK Education Department.

He said that required funds would be made available for admission of maximum number of girls to schools. He said that imparting quality education to every male and female child was the target of the government and strenuous efforts were needed for its achievement. Secretary Schools Education gave a detailed briefing regarding promotion of quality education in schools.

He said the AJK government has promoted the culture of transparency and quality completion of projects. He said entire land record of rural areas would be computerised under Land Record Management Information System. He said computerisation of land record would be a big achievement of Punjab government and it has curbed corruption, the Cabinet approved the project last week for computerization of land record.