LAHORE - The claims of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif made in 2016 to sue each other remain unfulfilled in 2017 as no petition has so far been filed by anyone, The Nation has learnt reliably.

Over two and a half months back, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced he would sue PTI Chairman Imran Khan over allegations of corruption. But, he neither served a legal notice on him, nor did he file any petition against him in the high court.

The sudden response of Imran Khan to Sharif’s press conference was merely a tweet in which he had said he was amused by Shehbaz Sharif’s hysterical response to my press conference”. In a string of tweets, the PTI chairman said the biggest lie of Sharif brothers was their claim that they don’t lie.

Khan further said that Jahangir Khan Tarin and Aleem Khan would sue Shehbaz Sharif for levelling false allegations against them. But no suit has been seen in the court on his behalf.

Still it is not clear how much time the legal brains of both the leaders will take to bring their matter to the court.

Talking to The Nation, former Punjab General Advocate Mustafa Ramday who drafted the legal notice and served on Khan on behalf of Sharif said, “I have completed the draft of the petition and will file it in the court soon.”

When asked about 15-day period, the time which is legally required to move any lawsuit in the court against any person after serving legal notice on him, he replied, “I can’t give any specific date on which the petition will be filed in the court against Khan, but I can say it will happen very soon.”

On the other hand, Aleem Khan was not available for commenting upon the progress on this issue. However, Advocate Gohar Nawaz Sindhu, the member of PTI’s legal team, said, “I don’t know about any such move by Khan in the high court against Shehbaz Sharif.”

On Oct 28, CM Shehbaz, in his private capacity, served a legal notice on Imran Khan through his counsel Mustafa Ramday, asking him to withdraw allegations of corruption against him and tender apology, otherwise court of law would be moved against him.

It was an unprecedented notice in terms of amount of Rs 26 billion, as no political leader in the near past had filed a legal notice of such a heavy amount.

The notice stated that the allegations levelled against Shehbaz Sharif were false, unfounded and malicious and motivated with intent to malign and harm his reputation. On Oct 26, the CM held a press conference and said: “Imran Khan accused me of Rs 26 billion corruption. Today, I will announce Rs26 billion defamation lawsuit against Imran Khan.”

"Whether a reply comes or not, I will approach the court. If the court proves the allegations against me, then my children and I will leave politics forever. But if the allegations are proven false, the nation will make a decision,” he said.