ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marvi Memon has stated, “Javed Hashmi’s statement is not appropriate. No one should talk against institutions as it will be in no one’s interest.”

“Such statements provoke instability in the country,” said Marvi Memon.

Marvi further said, “PML-N doesn’t want instability taking place in the country when elections are not far away. Government’s first priority is to fulfil the promises that it made with the people.”