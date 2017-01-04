LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) during anti-encroachment drive in various areas of the provincial capital on Wednesday sealed and demolished various illegal structures.

The staff of Recovery Directorate Town Planning Wing of LDA sealed 13 residential buildings in Johar Town, New Muslim Town, Gulberg-III and New Garden Town which had been illegally used for commercial purposes, without getting permission and depositing commercialisation fee to LDA. These buildings included a school, hotel, beauty salon, restaurant, gym and offices.

The staff of Estate Management Directorate Private Housing Scheme of LDA demolished illegally constructed houses on three mortgaged plots in Naz Town and on two such plots in Audit and Accounts Housing Society.

The LDA staff also demolished boundary wall of the office of NESPAK Housing Scheme Phase-III which had been built on the hospital site and dealed the society’s office. Four shops, illegally constructed on a public utility site of Iqbal Avenue Phase –III were also demolished during the operation.